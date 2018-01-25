Crews rescue a manatee tangled in a life vest in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission team has helped a manatee that had a life vest tangled on its back.

WPLG-TV reports the team rescued the juvenile manatee Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel dived in and noticed the manatee needed help. Police initially thought the life vest was a tracking device.

With the help of a net, boat and some muscle, the FWC's Manatee Rescue team pulled the manatee to solid ground.

FWC marine biologist Amber Howell says it likely separated from his mother this winter. She says they wanted to make sure it was big and healthy enough to be on its own.