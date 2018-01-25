Cuomo chief-of-staff: Trial won't affect Cuomo's future

NEW YORK — The chief of staff for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says she doesn't think the bribery trial of one of his former top aides will affect the Democrat's political trajectory.

Linda Lacewell commented briefly outside Manhattan federal court Thursday after she finished testifying at the trial of Joseph Percoco.

Lacewell was asked if she worried that the trial will hurt the political future of a governor who is considered a possible White House candidate in 2020.

She answered "not at all."

Cuomo has never confirmed that he's interested in running for president someday, saying instead that he's focused on winning a third term as governor this year.