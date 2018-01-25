Egypt slams McCain criticism of el-Sissi's 'backwards' Egypt

CAIRO — Egypt's Foreign Ministry has expressed its "absolute rejection" of a statement by U.S. Sen. John McCain criticizing the country's crackdown on human rights and democracy under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

Thursday's statement came on the seventh anniversary of the Jan. 25, 2011 popular uprising that toppled Egypt's longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak, ushering in years of instability punctuated by military and Islamist rule, and el-Sissi's rise to power.

The ministry says McCain's remarks "included unfounded accusations, fallacies, and misinformation," and "flimsy claims."