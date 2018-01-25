Evacuation orders lift for some in California mudslide area

MONTECITO, Calif. — Authorities are allowing some Montecito residents to return home, two weeks after mudslides ravaged the Southern California community and killed at least 21 people.

Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Gina DePinto says mandatory and voluntary evacuations for about 1,000 households were lifted Wednesday.

Some other evacuation orders and warnings were lifted Tuesday, but many people in and around the coastal town of about 9,000 residents have yet to receive the all-clear.

Authorities are gradually trying to allow residents back into their homes as crews clear roads and storm basins of tons of mud, boulders and debris. Utility crews also are busy restoring water and sewage pipes, gas service and electricity.