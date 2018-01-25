FCC schedules meeting to address prison cellphone issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federal Communications Commission is following through on its promise to work with corrections and public safety officials to combat contraband cellphones in the nation's prisons.

South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Associated Press on Thursday that a Feb. 7 meeting has been scheduled at FCC headquarters in Washington.

The agency is making good on Chairman Ajit Pai's October pledge to U.S. Rep. David Kustoff that he'd arrange the meeting to address problems Stirling and others have called the chief security threat in their institutions, and then report its progress to Congress.