Firefighters rescue cat frozen in ice on pond

NEWTON, N.H. — Firefighters have come to the aid of a cat that was frozen in the ice on a New Hampshire pond.
Sean Kane, a firefighter and EMT in Newton, New Hampshire, tells The Boston Globe the cat's two back paws and tail were frozen in the ice Thursday morning. It also had a chunk of ice on its back. Wind chills were in the single digits.
Firefighters think the brown and
There was no ID on the cat, and firefighters posted a photo on Facebook. The animal now is being cared for by the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
