German extremist on trial for bombing in 2000

BERLIN — A right-wing extremist has gone on trial in Germany for a bombing more than 17 years ago that injured 10 recent immigrants from eastern Europe, including six Jews.

The 51-year-old man, whose name wasn't released in accordance with privacy laws, was considered a suspect after the July 2000 bombing in a Duesseldorf subway station, but authorities couldn't find enough evidence for a case.

That changed after he allegedly confessed to a fellow prisoner four years ago when he was incarcerated for another crime.