Guide cited after clients drive on Yellowstone boardwalk

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A snowmobile guide has been cited for directing clients to drive onto a boardwalk next to the Old Faithful geyser last weekend in Yellowstone National Park.

National Park Service officials cited the guide for operating without a valid driver's license and not possessing proper credentials for guiding in Yellowstone. The Park Service did not identify the guide.

The incident occurred last Saturday during the partial federal government shutdown. A park dispatcher saw the transgression on a webcam and contacted a park ranger.

Yellowstone spokeswoman Vicki Regula says only the guide was cited.

She says there was no damage to the Old Faithful boardwalk.