Iowa GOP activist fined for not disclosing Saudi Arabia work

DES MOINES, Iowa — A state ethics board says a Republican activist violated the law by failing to disclose income she earned by working as an agent of Saudi Arabia while serving as a governor-appointed state board member.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board concluded Thursday that Connie Schmett made omissions on personal finance disclosure statements. She must pay a $250 fine and get a reprimand.

Schmetts' consulting firm collected $103,500 for a Saudi Arabia-funded public relations campaign between October 2016 and September 2017.

Schmett serves on a state board that reviews plans for hospitals and nursing homes. She didn't initially disclose the lobbying work.