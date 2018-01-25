Iowa GOP activist fined for not disclosing Saudi Arabia work
DES MOINES, Iowa — A state ethics board says a Republican activist violated the law by failing to disclose income she earned by working as an agent of Saudi Arabia while serving as a governor-appointed state board member.
The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board concluded Thursday that Connie Schmett made omissions on personal finance disclosure statements. She must pay a $250 fine and get a reprimand.
Schmetts' consulting firm collected $103,500 for a Saudi Arabia-funded public relations campaign between October 2016 and September 2017.
Schmett serves on a state board that reviews plans for hospitals and nursing homes. She didn't initially disclose the lobbying work.
The board found her husband, Kim Schmett, wasn't in violation. The couple also didn't initially report donations to candidates including Gov. Kim Reynolds but later revised the forms.
