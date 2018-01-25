Judge hints at taking up Trump foreign payments case

GREENBELT, Md. — A federal judge in Maryland is hinting he may take up a case questioning whether President Donald Trump's business empire violates the "emoluments" clause of the Constitution.

U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte voiced skepticism Thursday about the government's defence of the president's handling of his expansive business interests.

Thursday's five-hour hearing in a courthouse in Washington's Maryland suburbs dealt with the Trump administration's motion to dismiss a case brought last June by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia and Maryland. The lawsuit alleges Trump's foreign and domestic interests have used his Washington hotel and other properties to curry favour .