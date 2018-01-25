Light earthquake shakes Southern California; no injuries
LOS ANGELES — A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.
The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday. It was
The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.
The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities.