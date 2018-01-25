News / World

Light earthquake shakes Southern California; no injuries

LOS ANGELES — A light earthquake has shaken Southern California, and authorities say there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The United States Geological Survey reports that the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 occurred just after 2 a.m. Thursday. It was centred about eight miles (12 kilometres ) northeast of Trabuco Canyon, California, which is located 31 miles (49 kilometres ) southeast of Anaheim. The quake had a depth of about 6 miles (10 kilometres ).

The Orange County Sheriff's Office tells The Associated Press that there have been no reports of damage or injury.

The Southern California earthquake comes two days after a magnitude 7.9 quake in the Gulf of Alaska triggered a tsunami warning for Alaska's coastal communities.

