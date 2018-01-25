Man convicted in killing of Denver transit security guard

DENVER — A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the killing a transit security guard in downtown Denver last year.

A jury on Thursday found Joshua Cummings guilty in the death of 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken after a three-day trial.

Police say the 38-year-old walked up behind Von Lanken while he was speaking to two women late at night on Jan. 31, 2017, put a gun to his neck and shot him.

After his arrest, Cummings told The Associated Press that he was a supporter of the Islamic State group but investigators said they hadn't found any evidence that the terror group had anything to do with the killing.