Man sentenced for killing would-be helper during snowstorm

NEWTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who opened fire on a group trying to help him from a stranded car during a snowstorm will serve a dozen years in prison for killing one of the Good Samaritans.

Twenty-nine-year-old Marvin Jacob Lee pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

His lawyer, Victoria Jayne, said he was sentenced to between 14 and 19 years in prison, but will be credited for time served in jail.