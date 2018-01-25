Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher as technology companies recover after sliding a day earlier.

Facebook rose 1.1 per cent in early trading Thursday and chipmaker Intel added 1.6 per cent .

Several companies were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. Drugmaker Biogen rose 1.5 per cent and Ford slumped 2.7 per cent .

The dollar continued to weaken against other currencies.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,847.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 101 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 26,357. The Nasdaq composite rose 41 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 7,457.