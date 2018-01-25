Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly higher as technology companies recover after sliding a day earlier.
Facebook rose 1.1
Several companies were moving after reporting their latest quarterly results. Drugmaker Biogen rose 1.5
The dollar continued to weaken against other currencies.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 9 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average added 101 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.66