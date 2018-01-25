Mass. Rep. Kennedy to deliver State of the Union response

WASHINGTON — Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts will deliver the Democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address next week.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer made the announcement in a statement Thursday night. They say Kennedy is "a relentless fighter for working Americans." The 37-year-old Kennedy is serving his third term in the House.

Pelosi and Schumer say Elizabeth Guzman of Virginia will deliver the Spanish-language response to Trump's speech. Guzman, 44, is an immigrant from Peru who was recently elected to Virginia's House of Delegates.