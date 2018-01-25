Mexican police find 100 lbs of fentanyl in multi-drug stash

MEXICO CITY — Mexican federal police say they found an astonishing multi-drug shipment that included 100 pounds (45.5 kilograms) of the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl near the city of Ensenada, Baja California.

The police said Thursday the drug shipment included 914 pounds (415 kilograms) of crystal meth, 88 pounds (40 kilograms) of cocaine and 18.5 pounds (8.4 kilograms) of heroin.

Police arrested a man who was driving a sport utility vehicle stuffed with the drugs near Ensenada, Baja California. The drugs were so bulky they were stuffed into a pile of sacks that filled the rear of the van.

The man was initially stopped because he lacked a front license plate.