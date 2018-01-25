Mother says daughter killed in school shooting called her
BENTON, Ky. — The mother of a girl killed in a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school said she got a call from her daughter but couldn't hear the girl's voice as the violence erupted.
Bailey Nicole Holt was one of two 15-year-old students at Marshall County High School killed in the Tuesday morning shootings.
Bailey's mother, Secret Holt, was at work when she got a report of shootings at the school. She frantically tried to call her daughter's phone to see if she was OK.
"She called me and all I could hear was voices and chaos in the background and she couldn't say anything," Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville. "I called her name over and over and she never responded, so we rushed to the high school and they wouldn't let us get through."
She said her "kind-hearted" daughter wanted to become a delivery room nurse.
"Whatever (the shooter) had going through his mind, I don't know, but if he needed a friend I know she would have been a friend to him," Secret Holt said.
"I pray for his family, because I know they're going through a lot now too," she said in the interview. "But also, he took our baby from us, she made me a momma for the first time and I'll never be able to get that back, and he took that from me."
Police said the 15-year-old shooter, who has not been identified, walked into the commons area where many students gather before classes and opened fire. Another student, Preston Ryan Cope, was also killed in the shooting.
