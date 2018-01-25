Mother says daughter killed in school shooting called her

BENTON, Ky. — The mother of a girl killed in a shooting at a rural Kentucky high school said she got a call from her daughter but couldn't hear the girl's voice as the violence erupted.

Bailey Nicole Holt was one of two 15-year-old students at Marshall County High School killed in the Tuesday morning shootings.

Bailey's mother, Secret Holt, was at work when she got a report of shootings at the school. She frantically tried to call her daughter's phone to see if she was OK.

"She called me and all I could hear was voices and chaos in the background and she couldn't say anything," Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville. "I called her name over and over and she never responded, so we rushed to the high school and they wouldn't let us get through."

She said her "kind-hearted" daughter wanted to become a delivery room nurse.

"Whatever (the shooter) had going through his mind, I don't know, but if he needed a friend I know she would have been a friend to him," Secret Holt said.

"I pray for his family, because I know they're going through a lot now too," she said in the interview. "But also, he took our baby from us, she made me a momma for the first time and I'll never be able to get that back, and he took that from me."