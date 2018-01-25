Norwegian victim in Kabul attack seriously hurt but stable

COPENHAGEN — A hospital says a Norwegian man who was injured in the Taliban attack at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, in which 22 people died, was seriously injured but is in stable condition.

The Haukeland university hospital in Bergen on Thursday briefly confirmed the condition of the 59-year-old patient, who was flown to Norway a day earlier.

The hospital did not identify the patient, but a Norwegian medical development research institute has said its assistant manager, Arne Strand, was at the hotel Saturday when the 13-hour siege took place in the Afghan capital.