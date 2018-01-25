Pakistani protesters call for officer's arrest after killing

KARACHI, Pakistan — Thousands of Pakistanis are rallying in the port city of Karachi to demand the arrest of a police commander charged with killing a 27-year-old aspiring model.

Rao Anwar went into hiding after he and other officers killed Naqeeb Ullah earlier this month and then tried to cover it up, saying that Ullah was a Taliban militant killed in a shootout.

An investigation later found that Ullah had no ties to the militants. The motive for the Jan. 13 killing remains unclear.