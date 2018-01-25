Police corral urban herd after midnight Los Angeles stroll

WEST COVINA, Calif. — It was less an arrest than a roundup.

Police say a donkey led more than a dozen sheep and goats on a stroll through a suburban West Covina neighbourhood east of Los Angeles.

Police were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday by reports of a herd of animals walking the streets.

The animals were finally corralled with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say the animals escaped their owners' property in neighbouring Valinda through an unsecured gate.

The owner was contacted and took the herd back home.