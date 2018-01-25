Pregnant woman mourned after dying in car crash
A
A
Share via Email
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Maine mother of two who was killed in a car crash while on the way to the hospital to give birth.
WCSH-TV reports the woman has been identified as 27-year-old Desiree Strout.
Authorities say Strout was
Officials say doctors performed an emergency cesarean section to deliver her baby boy. His current condition has not been released.
Strout's husband, Harry Weeks, and 8-year-old daughter were hospitalized after the crash. Authorities say Weeks suffered serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.
The girl's condition is not known.
___
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com