Prosecutors: Man who shot cop for Islam was 'lying in wait'

PHILADELPHIA — Prosecutors say the man charged with ambushing a Philadelphia police officer in 2016 was on a mission to kill a member of law enforcement in the attack they allege was inspired by ISIS.

Edward Archer's attempted murder trial got underway Thursday with prosecutors telling jurors he was "lying in wait" before firing 13 shots at the officer in the non-fatal attack.

The 32-year-old Archer refused to enter a plea, instead saying "I don't plead to anyone but Allah." His attorney told jurors Archer is presumed innocent.

The charges stem from an attack on Officer Jesse Hartnett in his patrol car. Hartnett, who returned fire, spent two weeks hospitalized. His arm was broken and he suffered nerve damage.