Rap mogul Suge Knight's ex-lawyer arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a high-profile Los Angeles attorney who represented former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested Thursday on an unspecified warrant.

Los Angeles County sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida told The Associated Press that Matthew Fletcher was arrested but she did not have any additional details.

She said he was being booked at the county jail's inmate reception centre . Jail records show Fletcher, 53, was arrested around 2 p.m. and is being held on $1 million bail.

Authorities could not immediately provide any additional information about the nature of the charges or details about the warrant.

In a court filing in August, prosecutors accused Fletcher and Knight of witness tampering in the rap mogul's pending murder case. They said Knight tried to pay off potential witnesses with his lawyer's help.

A text message sent to Fletcher's cellphone was not immediately returned. A woman who answered the phone at Fletcher's office declined comment and hung up without giving her name.