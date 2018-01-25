Sheriff: 3 seriously hurt in Florida Keys small plane crash

MARATHON, Fla. — Authorities say three people have been airlifted to a Miami trauma centre after their small plane crashed in the Florida Keys.

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office news release says the single-engine Piper PA-32R crashed Thursday in a wooded area near the Florida Keys Marathon Airport. Officials say the plane had four occupants, but there was no immediate word about the condition of the fourth person.

The plane was reported to have caught fire, and flames were put out quickly. Officials say the airport was closed to air traffic.

The names of the passengers weren't immediately released. The Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane was owned by a central Florida company called All Pro Auto Parts.