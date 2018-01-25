Sheriff deciding if North Dakota school hazing is criminal
A
A
Share via Email
BISMARCK, N.D. — Local and state crime bureau officials are working to determine whether alleged student
School district Superintendent Tim Godfrey has said the alleged
The incident has sparked
"A lot of times what you have is third-hand information," the sheriff said. "We need to find out exactly what happened here. With the emotions running high, people think the worst."
Some students have been removed from classes, according to Godfrey. He hasn't said how many or detailed what "removed" entails.
Leshovsky said those students will be interviewed, but he isn't labeling them suspects. Other students and witnesses will be interviewed, as well, he said. About 160 students attend the school, which is about 30 miles from Fargo.
The investigation likely will take another week to complete, Leshovsky said.
Mayor Scott Gauslow has said the situation has "put up a divide" in the normally tightknit community. Jenny Schmitt, a parent of a high school student and an elementary school student, called it "a bump in the road, but we'll get through it together and hopefully be stronger."