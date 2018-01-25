Suspected serial jet stowaway released from jail

CHICAGO — A woman known for sneaking onto planes who was recently arrested after flying ticketless from Chicago to London is being released from jail.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that Cook County Judge Donald Panarese Jr. on Thursday ordered the release of 66-year-old Marilyn Hartman on her own recognizance and warned her to stay away from airports.

Hartman has several similar arrests on her record. In 2016, she was sentenced to six months of house arrest at a mental health facility.