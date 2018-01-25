The Latest: School shooting suspect to get juvenile hearing

BENTON, Ky. — The Latest on a fatal shooting at a Kentucky high school (all times local):

10:15 a.m.:

A 15-year-old accused killing two students and wounding multiple others in a Kentucky high school shooting is scheduled to make a court appearance in a closed proceeding.

Tracy Watwood, an investigator with the Marshall County attorney's office, says the suspect has an initial hearing scheduled in juvenile court on Thursday. Juvenile hearings are closed to the public.

Assistant Marshall County Attorney Jason Darnall said Wednesday that Kentucky law requires a probable cause and detention hearing to be held within 48 hours of apprehension. The shooting occurred Tuesday.

As the process unfolds, he said prosecutors plan to seek permission to try the teen as an adult.

The suspect faces preliminary charges of murder and assault while police investigate what might have prompted the mass shooting at Marshall County High School.

___

9:45 p.m.

Stunned by a deadly school shooting, a grief-stricken Kentucky community is struggling to understand how one of its own could have unleashed such terror.

Police haven't publicly identified the 15-year-old accused of opening fire Tuesday at Marshall County High School. With few details coming from authorities, people are left to wonder what triggered the attack that killed two teenagers, injured 18 and sent others fleeing from a place many considered immune from violence.

Ashley Graham's daughter was a close friend of one of the students who died. Graham says "no one with compassion and love and of a clear head could walk in and just hurt so many people randomly."