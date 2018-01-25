The Latest: Warrant nixed for professor who spoke Hawaiian

WAILUKU, Hawaii — The Latest on an arrest warrant issue for a professor who spoke Hawaiian in court (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A judge is recalling an arrest warrant his issued for a University of Hawaii professor who spoke Hawaiian in court.

Hawaii's judiciary says Maui District Court Judge Blaine Kobayashi on Thursday issued an order recalling the bench warrant for Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo.

Kaeo is facing trial for his arrest last year while protesting a solar telescope being built on a Maui mountain. Kaeo had requested a Hawaiian interpreter, but the judge denied the request.

Hawaii News Now reports Kaeo was issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday after being asked to identify himself in court. Kaeo did so in Hawaiian.

That prompted the judge to rule him not present.

A new hearing has been scheduled for his interpreter request.

The judiciary says it will be reviewing its policies for providing Hawaiian language interpreters.

___

Midnight

A University of Hawaii professor who had been one of six people arrested for protesting the construction of a new telescope atop Haleakala says he has been issued a warrant because he spoke Hawaiian in a courtroom.

Hawaii News Now reports that Samuel Kaleikoa Kaeo was issued an arrest warrant on Wednesday for speaking Hawaiian while in court to face charges stemming from the August 2017 protest. After being asked to identify himself, Kaeo did so in Hawaiian.

That prompted the judge to rule him not present.

Kaeo had requested a Hawaiian translator during his trial, but the judge denied his request.

The Maui Prosecutor's Office denied a request for comment on Wednesday. But a motion to conduct the court proceedings in English says providing an interpreter would have caused needless delay.

___