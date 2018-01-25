The Latest: WH out with list of employees Mueller questioned

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations of links between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign (all times local):

12:26 p.m.

More than 20 White House employees working for President Donald Trump have given voluntary interviews to special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russian election interference and any possible obstruction of justice.

That's according to a document released by Trump's attorney John Dowd.

The document highlights the White House's "unprecedented" co-operation with Mueller's investigation including that it has turned over more than 20,000 pages of documents. The president's campaign has turned over more than 1.4 million pages of documents.

Dowd released the list a day after Trump said he was looking forward to being questioned by Mueller's team. Negotiations about the interview's content and setting are still ongoing, but Trump says it could be as soon as two or three weeks.

____

12:32 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

When asked by reporters late Wednesday about being questioned by Robert Mueller, the president said he's "looking forward to it, actually."

Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and Trump's possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. He has been seeking an interview with Trump, but White House officials had not previously confirmed that the president would grant one.

As for timing, Trump said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."