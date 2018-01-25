Train authority details plan for expansion of train service

ROCKLAND, Maine — Transportation officials say train service previously limited to Brunswick is planned to run farther north in Maine this summer, at least during weekends.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority says the Downeaster service is planned to run weekend trips up to Rockland this summer, expanding its current service that terminates in Brunswick. The plan was outlined Wednesday night during a public meeting in Rockland.

The train would also make stops in Bath, Wiscasset and Newcastle, and officials say tourist businesses in those areas could see a potential benefit.

Previously, there was summer passenger service between Rockland and Brunswick for about 12 years on the Maine Eastern Railroad — which ended in 2015.