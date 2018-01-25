Trump administration supports suit over Berkeley speakers

SAN FRANCISCO — The Trump administration is throwing its support behind a lawsuit against the University of California, Berkeley that accuses the school of a double standard for campus speakers that restricts conservative viewpoints.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday that the allegations raised by the Berkeley College Republicans and Young America's Foundation would violate the First Amendment if proven true.

The DOJ said a federal judge should reject a request by UC Berkeley to dismiss the lawsuit.

The university said in a statement it does not discriminate against speakers, and the allegations in the suit are unfounded.