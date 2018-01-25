Universities that won't take funding from anti-smoking group
Public health schools at 17 universities in the U.S. and Canada say they won't accept research money from the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World because of its ties to the tobacco industry. The foundation was created in September with nearly $1 billion from the Philip Morris tobacco company but says it won't be influenced by the industry. These are the schools that signed a letter opposing the group:
— University of Alberta
— University of Colorado
— Florida International University
— Harvard University
— University of Illinois-Chicago
— Indiana University
— Johns Hopkins University
— University of Kentucky
— Loma Linda University
— University of Maryland
— University of Minnesota
— Ohio State University
— Rutgers University
— University of South Carolina
— Tulane University
— West Virginia University
— University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee