US agency says it won't delay Ohio man's deportation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says an Ohio businessman facing deportation to his native Jordan won't be granted a deportation delay and will remain in custody pending removal from the United States.

ICE's statement Thursday also says Amer Othman accepted a meal Wednesday and was removed from hunger strike protocols, but will continue to be medically monitored.

A U.S. House subcommittee last week requested an investigative report on the Youngstown man's case that Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan hoped would delay deportation.

Ryan's office says he's disappointed in ICE's decision but continues working to help Othman. Othman's attorney also was disappointed, urging ICE "to do the right thing."