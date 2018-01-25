US mortgage rates rise for 3rd straight week

WASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a third week in a row, lifted by investors' expectations for faster economic growth, which has pushed up borrowing costs.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.15 per cent this week from 4.04 per cent . That is the highest since March. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, which is popular with homeowners who are refinancing, rose to 3.62 per cent , also the third straight increase.