US mortgage rates rise for 3rd straight week
WASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for a third week in a row, lifted by investors' expectations for faster economic growth, which has pushed up borrowing costs.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages rose to 4.15
Signs of faster economic growth have also lifted concerns that inflation may quicken and the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates more quickly to keep price increases in check. That has driven up the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. Mortgage rates track the yield on the 10-year.