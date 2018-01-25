US new home sales tumbled 9.3 per cent in December
WASHINGTON — Americans cut back their purchases of new homes in December as harsh winter weather dampened demand.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that new-home sales skidded 9.3
December sales had been expected to fall after strong November figures, but the drop was steeper than economists had forecast.
Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide, said the winter weather may have reduced sales last month. He expects that home-buying will "rebound nicely in the early months of 2018."
Sales dropped across the country last month, led by a 10
New-home sales are volatile from month to month, but 2017 was a strong year overall: 608,000 new homes were sold last year, most since 2007 and up 8.3
The median price of a new U.S. home hit a record $335,400 in December, up 2.6
On Wednesday, the National Association of Realtors reported that sales of existing homes fell 3.6