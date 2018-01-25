News / World

Wife of slain former NBA player to make court appearance

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2004, file photo, Memphis Grizzlies' Lorenzen Wright (42) battles for the ball with San Antonio Spurs' Tim Duncan during the fourth quarter in Memphis, Tenn. The late Wright's ex-wife Sherra Wright is scheduled to make her first court appearance since she was extradited from California on a first-degree murder charge in connection with his death. (AP Photo/ Mark Weber, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife is scheduled to make her first court appearance since she was extradited from California on a first-degree murder charge in his death.

Sherra Wright is set to be arraigned Thursday in criminal court in Memphis, where her ex-husband grew up and played college and pro basketball.

She was arrested Dec. 15 in Riverside County, California — more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his corpse was found on July 28, 2010. He was shot multiple times.

Billy R. Turner also is charged with murder in Wright's death. He has pleaded not guilty. Media reports have said Turner, a landscaper, and Sherra Wright attended the same church.

