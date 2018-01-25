Wife of slain former NBA player to make court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former NBA player Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife is scheduled to make her first court appearance since she was extradited from California on a first-degree murder charge in his death.

Sherra Wright is set to be arraigned Thursday in criminal court in Memphis, where her ex-husband grew up and played college and pro basketball.

She was arrested Dec. 15 in Riverside County, California — more than seven years after Lorenzen Wright's decomposing body was found in a suburban Memphis field. He was missing for 10 days before his corpse was found on July 28, 2010. He was shot multiple times.