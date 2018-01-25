Yankees' minor league team renaming itself for pork roll

TRENTON, N.J. — The New York Yankees' minor league baseball team in New Jersey is being renamed for the state's favourite processed meat.

The Trenton Thunder will rebrand the AA affiliate the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights, beginning May 18.

Players will wear special uniforms featuring the pork-based product, that's also known as Taylor ham.

Concessions will sell pork roll sandwiches and pork roll-themed merchandise will be for sale.