2 European climbers stuck on Himalayan peak; rescue planned
WARSAW, Poland — Polish media are reporting that two European mountain climbers are in trouble on a Himalayan peak and planning for a rescue operation is underway.
Media reports said Tomasz Mackiewicz of Poland and Elisabeth Revol of France were stuck on Nanga Parbat at more than 7,000
Mackiewicz is reportedly in critical condition with snow blindness and altitude sickness.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said Friday that it would cover the cost of the rescue operation, which will involve two helicopters and the help of four volunteer alpinists at the higher elevations.
The rescue will be attempted on Saturday, weather permitting.
