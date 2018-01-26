News / World

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Ukraine

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Service, firefighters work to extinguish a fire as smoke rises from a helicopter which crashed near the town Kremenchuk, Ukraine, late Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. Four people were killed when the private helicopter crashed in central Ukraine, officials said. (Ukrainian Emergency Situations Ministry Press Service Photo via AP)

KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainian officials say four people have died in a helicopter crash.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the Mi-8 helicopter on a training mission crashed after hitting a cable supporting a TV tower. All four crew members on board died during the crash that occurred late Thursday near the city of Kremenchuk in central Ukraine.

The ministry said the helicopter belonged to a training centre .

The Mi-8 is a twin-engine Soviet built helicopter used widely by many operators worldwide since the 1960s.

