5 Florida high school students accused of sexual assault

BRADENTON, Fla. — Five Florida high school students are accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The Bradenton Herald reports four of the students were arrested Tuesday and were charged with sexual battery, a first-degree felony. The fifth student hasn't been located. They ranged in age from 15 to 18.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl snuck out of her house on Aug. 18 to meet up with one of the boys to watch Netflix. A short time later the four other boys arrived.

The girl said she heard the boys talking about her age. She told investigators that one by one, the teens raped her.