Algerian military kills 8 Islamic extremists
ALGIERS, Algeria — Algeria's
The ministry said in a statement that the extremists were shot Friday during a military counterterrorism operation in Chechar, 520
The ministry said that the militants were considered "dangerous terrorists." Several weapons were found, including two
It was the first major military operation of the year in Algeria. Extremist groups are still active in the country. There were several attacks against police forces last year.
