Boy, 14, arrested with weapons after alleged school threat

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was arrested and weapons seized from his home after an alleged threat to shoot other students at a Pennsylvania high school.

State police in Fayette County say "multiple weapons" were found in the bedroom of the teenager's home Thursday night in Henry Clay Township after authorities learned of the threat against four students at Uniontown Area High School.

District Attorney Rich Bower told reporters Friday that the teen said "he just didn't like them." He faces juvenile court charges of terroristic threats and causing or risking a catastrophe.