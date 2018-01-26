CEO of drug company whose founder was found dead steps down
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — The chief executive of a Canadian generic drug company whose founder was found dead last month has stepped down.
Dr. Jeremy Desai had been CEO of Apotex since 2014.
Apotex spokesman Jordan Berman said Friday he didn't know why Desai was leaving, but said he resigned to pursue other opportunities.
The company was founded by Barry Sherman and has about 11,000 employees around the world. Sherman and his wife were found dead Dec. 15 in their Toronto mansion.
Police have called the deaths suspicious but have not ruled on the circumstances.
A police news conference was scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Berman says Desai's departure isn't related to the Toronto police press conference.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false
-
Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves
-
'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department