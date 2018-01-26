Chile police rebuffed in raid on military police barracks

SANTIAGO, Chile — Authorities in Chile say their equivalent of the FBI has been rebuffed in attempting to carry out a raid on a military police barracks.

Officers of the Chilean investigations police failed to carry out Friday's raid in the southern city of Temuco because military police officers argued that they needed a warning.

The effort followed a complaint by a local prosecutor who accuses members of the force of altering evidence that led to the arrest of members of the Mapuche indigenous community.

The Mapuche had been accused of co-ordinating attacks on churches and trucks.