Democrats: Immigration check of Florida bus was 'arbitrary'

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Some Democratic members of Congress say the breadth of the zone where U.S. Border Patrol is permitted to check travellers ' documentation must be reviewed.

Leaders of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus signed a joint statement Friday, responding to widely shared videos of Border Patrol officers removing a woman from a Florida passenger bus. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch led six other Florida Democrats in signing it.

The videos showed officers boarding a Miami-bound Greyhound bus last week in Fort Lauderdale.

The Democrats called the officers' actions "arbitrary and disruptive." They said the 100-mile ( 160-kilometre ) zone along the U.S. border and coast where such checks are routine puts everyone in Florida "under constant threat" of interrogations and searches.