Global growth, dollar, push durable goods orders up 2.9 pct
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods rose 2.9
Orders were lifted by a 15.9
Overall orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, have risen in four the last five months and were up 5.8
Still, a category that measures business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — dipped 0.3
American manufacturers are benefiting from a pickup in global economic growth and a weaker dollar, which makes U.S. goods less expensive in foreign markets.
Details:
--The Commerce Department upgraded the November increase in durable goods orders to 1.7
--Orders for computers dropped 4.4
--Machinery orders rose 0.6
-- Orders for cars, trucks and auto parts rose 0.4