Ex-colleagues call new US attorney in Manhattan apolitical
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The new top federal prosecutor in Manhattan has many strong Republican ties, but people who know Geoffrey Berman say he will not bring politics into the office whose territory includes Trump Tower.
The interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York has of more than 220 federal prosecutors who often take the lead battling wrongdoing on Wall Street and international terrorism.
President Donald Trump reportedly personally interviewed Berman for the post. But for now, his status in the job is unsettled. The president hasn't formally submitted his name to the Senate for confirmation for the permanent position.
At least one Democrat, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, has threatened to block his nomination.
She says the president's meeting with Berman poses a conflict of interest.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police hoping to identify Lower Sackville snow blower thieves
-
Nova Scotia woman charged after police say abduction story was false
-
'Enough is enough:' Nova Scotia MLA talks 'old boys club' mentality after Baillie scandal
-
Halifax children's hospital seeing rise in cases of troubled breathing at emergency department