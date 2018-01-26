Floodwaters threaten Paris, closing roads, tunnels, cellars

Paris authorities have closed several tunnels, parks, and the bottom floor of the Louvre Museum as the Seine River swells and the city braces for floods.

Exceptionally heavy rains have forced evacuations from homes elsewhere on the Seine after it and other French rivers burst their banks.

The Seine reached 5.53 metres (over 18 feet) Thursday evening at the Austerlitz bridge in eastern Paris. It was expected to keep rising, reaching a peak above 6 metres (20 feet) over the weekend.

Meteorological authorities say rainfall in Paris has been twice as high as normal.