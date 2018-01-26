'Freedom Fighter Bandit' sought in Georgia bank robberies

ATLANTA — Federal authorities are seeking the public's help to locate a 25-year-old woman dubbed the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" who they say is behind a string of bank robberies in Georgia.

The FBI's Atlanta office says the most recent robbery happened Thursday at Hamilton State Bank in Dallas, Georgia, about 30 miles (about 50 kilometres ) northwest of Atlanta.

The FBI says Nilsa Marie Urena and a male accomplice walked in at 11:30 a.m. and announced a robbery. The FBI says Urena said she had a bomb and told employees not to call police. Another male suspect drove the getaway car, a champagne-colored sedan.

The FBI says Urena is called the "Freedom Fighter Bandit" because she says she's robbing banks for a cause.