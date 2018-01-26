German parties begin formal talks on new 'grand coalition'

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the leaders of smaller parties Friday for the start of formal talks on forming a new governing coalition.

Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats, their Bavaria-only sister party and the centre -left Social Democrats all took a beating in last September's national election.

The long-time chancellor's attempts at forming a previously untested coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats failed last year.

Social Democrats leader Martin Schulz faces strong opposition from his own party members to a renewal of the "grand coalition" that's governed Germany since 2013.